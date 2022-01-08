Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,519,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,158 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.26% of Roblox worth $492,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Roblox during the third quarter worth $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Roblox during the second quarter worth $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Roblox during the second quarter worth $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roblox in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 41.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roblox alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Roblox from $88.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.14.

Shares of RBLX opened at $84.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.86. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $637.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.47 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,047 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $86,901.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 27,140 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.35, for a total value of $3,727,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 557,764 shares of company stock valued at $59,466,630 over the last 90 days.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.