Rock Point Advisors LLC Sells 7 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Rock Point Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 7 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 492,449.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,741 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,445,652,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 69,241.8% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 547,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,799,545,000 after acquiring an additional 547,010 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 105.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $83,102,000 after acquiring an additional 473,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 277.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 615,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,118,539,000 after buying an additional 452,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,174.44.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,251.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,454.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,436.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.60, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

