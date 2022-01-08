ROCKI 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $250,791.00 (ROCKI)

ROCKI (CURRENCY:ROCKI) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 8th. ROCKI has a market cap of $1.44 million and $250,791.00 worth of ROCKI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROCKI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000427 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ROCKI has traded down 19% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00057580 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00078903 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,068.62 or 0.07351038 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,795.06 or 1.00122189 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00070552 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006802 BTC.

ROCKI Profile

ROCKI’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,057,237 coins. ROCKI’s official message board is medium.com/rockiapp . ROCKI’s official website is rocki.app . ROCKI’s official Twitter account is @rockiapp

Buying and Selling ROCKI

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROCKI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROCKI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROCKI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

