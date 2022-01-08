Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rogers Corporation is a global leader in engineered materials to power, protect, and connect their world. With more than 180 years of materials science experience, Rogers delivers high-performance solutions that enable clean energy, internet connectivity, and safety and protection applications, as well as other technologies where reliability is critical. Rogers delivers Power Electronics Solutions for energy-efficient motor drives, e-Mobility and renewable energy; Elastomeric Material Solutions for sealing, vibration management and impact protection in mobile devices, transportation interiors, industrial equipment and performance apparel; and Advanced Connectivity Solutions for wireless infrastructure, automotive safety and radar systems. Headquartered in Arizona (USA), Rogers operates manufacturing facilities in the United States, China, Germany, Belgium, Hungary, and South Korea, with joint ventures and sales offices worldwide. “

ROG has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley downgraded Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. downgraded Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $233.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. CJS Securities downgraded Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.20.

Shares of NYSE ROG opened at $273.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $270.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.51. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 51.50 and a beta of 1.62. Rogers has a twelve month low of $155.42 and a twelve month high of $274.17.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $238.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.15 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 10.97%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Rogers will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $836,263.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Rogers by 35.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Rogers by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,442 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Rogers by 41.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rogers by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rogers by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

About Rogers

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

