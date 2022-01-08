Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 390 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 390 price target on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ROG has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a CHF 360 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 375 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 435 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 320 target price on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 395 target price on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 383.92.

Rogers has a 12 month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12 month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

