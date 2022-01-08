Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $120.04

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 120.04 ($1.62) and traded as high as GBX 129.38 ($1.74). Rolls-Royce Holdings plc shares last traded at GBX 126.28 ($1.70), with a volume of 24,281,284 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 116 ($1.56) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.16) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 150 ($2.02) to GBX 140 ($1.89) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of £10.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 128.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 120.04.

In other news, insider Anita Frew acquired 40,000 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 119 ($1.60) per share, for a total transaction of £47,600 ($64,142.30). Also, insider Warren East acquired 19,931 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.59) per share, for a total transaction of £23,518.58 ($31,691.93). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 145,542 shares of company stock worth $18,802,328.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

