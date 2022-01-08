Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Cuts Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 10.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 534,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 59,667 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $13,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,739,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 10,959,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,987 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 175.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,678,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,784 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,273,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $236,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter.

IOVA opened at $16.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.64. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on IOVA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

