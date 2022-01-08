Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 805,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,259 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 1.24% of Guess? worth $16,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GES. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Guess? during the second quarter worth $77,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Guess? during the second quarter worth $90,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Guess? during the second quarter worth $201,000. Robotti Robert bought a new stake in Guess? during the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Guess? during the second quarter worth $217,000. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GES opened at $22.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Guess?, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $31.12.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $643.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.30 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This is a positive change from Guess?’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Guess?’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Low Anderson sold 8,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $203,196.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

