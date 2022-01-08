Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $10.03 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,898 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $10,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 72.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $658,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,177 shares of company stock worth $10,185,128 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ABT opened at $135.56 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $105.36 and a one year high of $142.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.52.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

