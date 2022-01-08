Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 713,684 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,329,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Bed Bath & Beyond at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,887 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Gustavo Arnal acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.72 per share, with a total value of $98,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Fleming acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.28 per share, with a total value of $192,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $344,900 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.32 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.41.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

