Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) by 8.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 757,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,155 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives were worth $8,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 414.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,195,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,379,000 after purchasing an additional 963,607 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,819,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 39.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,066,000 after acquiring an additional 266,033 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,094,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,726,000.

Shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.40. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $697.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Moerbeek purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.71 per share, with a total value of $87,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Eber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $144,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 19,068 shares of company stock valued at $171,331. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.

