Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 4,389 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,389 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $15,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Big Lots by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Big Lots by 60.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Big Lots during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,588,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Big Lots during the third quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Big Lots by 2,042.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Big Lots from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Big Lots from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

Shares of BIG stock opened at $49.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.20. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.06 and a 12 month high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Big Lots had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Big Lots declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 19.48%.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

