Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 47.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $226,582.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RCL opened at $81.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.65. Royal Caribbean Group has a one year low of $64.20 and a one year high of $99.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.31.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.10) by ($0.81). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 902.44%. The firm had revenue of $456.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($5.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1456.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

RCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

