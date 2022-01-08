Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 2,500 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,500 ($33.69) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RDSB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,300 ($30.99) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,038 ($27.46) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,150 ($28.97) to GBX 2,100 ($28.30) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,200 ($29.65) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,297 ($30.95).

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at GBX 1,739 ($23.43) on Tuesday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 1,227 ($16.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,813.40 ($24.44). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,647.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,549.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £133.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 11th. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is 1.69%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

