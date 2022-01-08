Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Price Target Increased to GBX 640 by Analysts at Barclays

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 550 ($7.41) to GBX 640 ($8.62) in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RMG. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.55) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 763 ($10.28) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 777 ($10.47) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.42) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.48) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 712.45 ($9.60).

Royal Mail stock opened at GBX 518.80 ($6.99) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £5.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.95. Royal Mail has a fifty-two week low of GBX 351 ($4.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 613.80 ($8.27). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 484.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 499.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

