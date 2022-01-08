Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 235,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,136 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $32,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the third quarter worth $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the second quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 33.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the third quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $110,992.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total value of $130,577.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,600 shares of company stock worth $821,210 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE COR opened at $169.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.82. CoreSite Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $107.23 and a twelve month high of $173.57.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $163.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.93 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 266.08% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 246.60%.

Several analysts recently commented on COR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays raised CoreSite Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, William Blair lowered CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.21.

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

