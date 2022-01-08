Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) by 1,587.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,098,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,033,500 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Coupang worth $30,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Coupang by 3.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Coupang in the third quarter valued at $162,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Coupang by 56.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 21,666 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coupang by 20.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 106,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Coupang by 3,810.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 161,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after buying an additional 157,112 shares during the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

In other news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc purchased 460,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.61 per share, with a total value of $12,240,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 1,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $30,319.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 483,422 shares of company stock valued at $13,250,807 in the last quarter.

Shares of CPNG opened at $25.97 on Friday. Coupang, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Coupang had a negative return on equity of 81.85% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

