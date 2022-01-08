Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 106,108 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,108 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $27,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter worth about $346,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in PACCAR by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 727,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,439,000 after purchasing an additional 26,899 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in PACCAR by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,669,000. 62.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $93.42 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.40.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.15%.

PCAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PACCAR from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $47,371.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,313,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

