Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 35,759 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,759 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of American Water Works worth $33,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 90,933.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 10,912 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

In other American Water Works news, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total transaction of $718,505.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $406,334.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,950. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $173.50 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $189.65. The stock has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.17 and its 200 day moving average is $173.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.67.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.