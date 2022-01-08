Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 637,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,713 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $31,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Alcoa by 136.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after buying an additional 605,094 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alcoa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alcoa in the second quarter valued at about $590,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Alcoa by 25.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alcoa by 19.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter.

In other Alcoa news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $8,052,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AA opened at $62.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.06. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $62.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.78%. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 14th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Alcoa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Argus raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.94 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

