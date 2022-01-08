Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 312.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 452,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 342,307 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Hologic worth $33,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,516,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,435,595,000 after buying an additional 454,616 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Hologic by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,645,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $199,532,000 after buying an additional 1,336,301 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Hologic by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,437,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,661,000 after purchasing an additional 165,015 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Hologic by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,391,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,545,000 after purchasing an additional 535,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Hologic by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,369,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,071,000 after purchasing an additional 367,174 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $194,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.36.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $70.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.76. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.10 and a 12 month high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 57.61%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

