Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $27.69 Million Position in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,403,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,248 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.51% of Afya worth $27,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Afya by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,698,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,348,000 after buying an additional 131,313 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Afya by 4.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,902,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,040,000 after buying an additional 78,869 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Afya by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 948,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,448,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Afya by 1.4% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 904,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,326,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in Afya by 0.6% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 754,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,887,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AFYA opened at $13.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.97. Afya Limited has a 1 year low of $12.62 and a 1 year high of $28.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). Afya had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $86.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.08 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Afya Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AFYA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Afya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Afya from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Afya presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

