Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $32.17 Million Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,662 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 42,727 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $32,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in F5 Networks by 16.4% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,180,097 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $593,597,000 after acquiring an additional 447,727 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in F5 Networks by 361.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,047 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $94,645,000 after acquiring an additional 397,114 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in F5 Networks by 87.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 820,119 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $166,401,000 after acquiring an additional 382,383 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in F5 Networks by 8,285.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $48,176,000 after acquiring an additional 255,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in F5 Networks in the second quarter valued at about $29,066,000. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FFIV. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.78.

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total transaction of $246,108.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 4,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total value of $1,053,977.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,898 shares of company stock worth $9,308,684. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIV opened at $231.95 on Friday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.34 and a 52-week high of $249.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $231.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.83. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About F5 Networks

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

