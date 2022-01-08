Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) by 1,587.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,098,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,033,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Coupang worth $30,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Coupang in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 3,081.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coupang during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CPNG opened at $25.97 on Friday. Coupang, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $69.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Coupang had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 81.85%. The company’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CPNG. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In related news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc purchased 460,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.61 per share, for a total transaction of $12,240,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 350,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $9,576,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 483,422 shares of company stock worth $13,250,807.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

