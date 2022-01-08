Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,134 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Garmin worth $29,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Garmin during the 2nd quarter worth $54,514,000. Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,080,000. Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in Garmin by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 21,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,776,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Garmin by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,978 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $130.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.96. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $113.59 and a 52 week high of $178.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.23.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.85%. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on GRMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.29.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

