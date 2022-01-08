Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 299,068 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,328,905 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 299,068 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.53% of Southwestern Energy worth $29,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. 61.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.95. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $5.96.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 55.08% and a positive return on equity of 324.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

SWN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.12.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.