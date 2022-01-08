Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 63,202 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 792,860 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 63,202 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.57% of KBR worth $31,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KBR by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,252,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $505,572,000 after acquiring an additional 341,066 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of KBR by 18.9% in the third quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 4,307,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,702,000 after acquiring an additional 683,601 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the second quarter valued at about $81,859,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of KBR by 0.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,790,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,679,000 after acquiring an additional 9,472 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in KBR by 36.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,192,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,998,000 after purchasing an additional 318,566 shares in the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KBR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.38.

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $46.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.53 and a beta of 1.29. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.43 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.54.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is -183.33%.

In other KBR news, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 2,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.95 per share, with a total value of $100,288.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.