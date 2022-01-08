RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RWE AG is among Europe’s five largest utilities. RWE is active in the generation and transmission as well as the sale and trading of electricity and gas. RWE is also active in the water business in Continental Europe. This integrated business model gives them a good position from which to take advantage of the rising demand for energy. RWE is the biggest power producer in Germany and No. 2 in the UK. RWE continues to expand its position in Central and South-Eastern Europe. Their comprehensive power plant portfolio and investment programme for the modernization and construction of new generation capacity are the basis for growing earnings in the future. RWE’s gas and oil production business is displaying above-average growth. In light of ever-higher global demand, RWE will steadily increase the share of gas it produces in-house. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RWEOY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Cheuvreux raised shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €39.00 ($44.32) to €39.10 ($44.43) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RWE Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.05.

RWEOY opened at $39.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.75 and a 200 day moving average of $37.75. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $47.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 2.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power.

