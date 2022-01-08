RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 750.20 ($10.11).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. decreased their price target on shares of RWS from GBX 750 ($10.11) to GBX 745 ($10.04) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 690 ($9.30) price target on shares of RWS in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.91) price target on shares of RWS in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of RWS from GBX 750 ($10.11) to GBX 745 ($10.04) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

In other RWS news, insider Ian El Mokadem acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 599 ($8.07) per share, with a total value of £29,950 ($40,358.44).

Shares of RWS stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 592 ($7.98). 257,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,219. The company has a market capitalization of £2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 622.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 611.03. RWS has a 12 month low of GBX 513 ($6.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 838 ($11.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from RWS’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. RWS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.85%.

About RWS

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. It operates through IP Services, Life Sciences, and Moravia segments. The IP Services segment provides patent translation and filing solutions, as well as IP search services.

