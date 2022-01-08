RxSight Inc (NASDAQ:RXST) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

RxSight Inc (NASDAQ:RXST) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.20.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of RxSight in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised RxSight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other RxSight news, Director Jesse Anderson Corley bought 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $101,712.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in RxSight during the third quarter worth $48,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in RxSight during the third quarter worth $61,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in RxSight during the third quarter worth $4,431,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in RxSight in the third quarter worth $3,566,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RxSight in the third quarter worth $1,020,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXST opened at $8.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 20.31 and a quick ratio of 19.28. RxSight has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $19.67.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RxSight will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

About RxSight

RxSight Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif.

