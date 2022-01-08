Ryan Paul Hymel Sells 17,444 Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 17,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $136,412.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ryan Paul Hymel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 4th, Ryan Paul Hymel sold 14,536 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $118,177.68.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Ryan Paul Hymel sold 7,838 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $69,836.58.

PLYA stock opened at $7.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 2.07. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $9.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $151.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.74 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PLYA shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.96.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

