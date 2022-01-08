Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) PT Raised to $44.00

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $43.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.47% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RYAN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ryan Specialty Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ryan Specialty Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.78.
Shares of NYSE:RYAN opened at $36.83 on Thursday. Ryan Specialty Group has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.79.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter worth $5,212,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,437,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter worth $789,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter worth $7,677,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter worth $32,154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.97% of the company’s stock.
About Ryan Specialty Group
Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.
