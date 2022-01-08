Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) PT Raised to $44.00

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $43.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RYAN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ryan Specialty Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ryan Specialty Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.78.

Shares of NYSE:RYAN opened at $36.83 on Thursday. Ryan Specialty Group has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.79.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Ryan Specialty Group had a return on equity of 104.08% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $352.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Group will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter worth $5,212,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,437,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter worth $789,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter worth $7,677,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter worth $32,154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

