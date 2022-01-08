S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCPPF. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of S4 Capital to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Friday, October 8th. HSBC downgraded shares of S4 Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCPPF remained flat at $$7.96 during trading hours on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.50. S4 Capital has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $13.00.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

