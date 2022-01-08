SAFE2 Market Cap Achieves $12.45 Million (SAFE2)

SAFE2 (CURRENCY:SAFE2) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. During the last seven days, SAFE2 has traded flat against the US dollar. SAFE2 has a total market cap of $12.45 million and approximately $2,498.00 worth of SAFE2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SAFE2 coin can currently be purchased for about $236.23 or 0.01385238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00057468 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00077026 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,065.09 or 0.07323882 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,725.94 or 0.99702181 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00070681 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006818 BTC.

About SAFE2

SAFE2’s total supply is 52,689 coins. SAFE2’s official website is yieldfarming.insure . SAFE2’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

SAFE2 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SAFE2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

