Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Purchases $499,941.22 in Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 6,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.81 per share, for a total transaction of $499,941.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 5th, Istar Inc. acquired 6,430 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.75 per share, for a total transaction of $499,932.50.

On Monday, January 3rd, Istar Inc. acquired 6,287 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.51 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.37.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Istar Inc. bought 6,454 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.45 per share, for a total transaction of $499,862.30.

On Friday, November 12th, Istar Inc. bought 13,522 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.94 per share, for a total transaction of $999,816.68.

On Monday, December 27th, Istar Inc. bought 6,507 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.82 per share, for a total transaction of $499,867.74.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Istar Inc. bought 6,615 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.57 per share, for a total transaction of $499,895.55.

On Monday, December 20th, Istar Inc. bought 7,069 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.72 per share, for a total transaction of $499,919.68.

On Friday, December 17th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,786 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.66 per share, for a total transaction of $499,856.76.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,988 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.53 per share, for a total transaction of $499,851.64.

On Monday, December 13th, Istar Inc. purchased 6,982 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.59 per share, for a total transaction of $499,841.38.

Shares of SAFE stock opened at $70.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.61 and a beta of -0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.42. Safehold Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.36 and a 52 week high of $95.29.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $47.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is 53.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.51.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 34,628 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Safehold by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Safehold by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Safehold by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Safehold by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

