SafeMoon Inu Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (SMI)

SafeMoon Inu (CURRENCY:SMI) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. SafeMoon Inu has a total market capitalization of $13.50 million and approximately $100,653.00 worth of SafeMoon Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeMoon Inu coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SafeMoon Inu has traded up 18.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00060123 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00079261 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,210.94 or 0.07638926 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00075165 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,960.14 or 0.99824567 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007225 BTC.

SafeMoon Inu Profile

SafeMoon Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins. SafeMoon Inu’s official Twitter account is @SafemoonInu

Buying and Selling SafeMoon Inu

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon Inu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeMoon Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

