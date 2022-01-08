Sakura (SKU) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $282,304.00

Sakura (CURRENCY:SKU) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Sakura coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000301 BTC on exchanges. Sakura has a market cap of $6.65 million and approximately $282,304.00 worth of Sakura was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sakura has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sakura Profile

Sakura’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,000,000 coins. Sakura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Sakura

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sakura directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sakura should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sakura using one of the exchanges listed above.

