salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $265.00 price target on the CRM provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $315.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CRM. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, December 6th. Truist increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $324.21.

NYSE:CRM opened at $228.31 on Tuesday. salesforce.com has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $224.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.31.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total value of $20,520,733.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.76, for a total transaction of $1,198,668.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 431,759 shares of company stock worth $123,269,447. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 761.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

