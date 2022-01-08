San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,918 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,918 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Visa by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 272 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.38.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,931. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of V stock opened at $216.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $417.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $210.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.