San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.67 Million Investment in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,000. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 163.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at $81,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at $108,000.

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $51.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.08 and a 200 day moving average of $49.47. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $38.92 and a 1 year high of $53.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.171 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%.

