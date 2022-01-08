San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $646,000 Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 1.1% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 39,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 146.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 7.5% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 591,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,164,000 after purchasing an additional 41,076 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 19.8% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 56,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPI Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 17.0% during the third quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 317,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,106,000 after purchasing an additional 46,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $19,893,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $2,343,002.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,239,428 shares of company stock valued at $101,124,408 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $91.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $166.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.60 and its 200 day moving average is $76.50. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $92.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.08%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.38%.

SCHW has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.11.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

