San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,618 BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 1.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 11.2% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 3.6% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 23.8% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLK. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,026.00 to $1,051.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $979.50.

NYSE BLK opened at $892.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $924.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $903.03. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $670.28 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The company has a market cap of $135.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061 over the last ninety days. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

