Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €24.60 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.60 ($27.95) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DTE has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €23.50 ($26.70) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($29.55) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, November 15th. DZ Bank set a €22.50 ($25.57) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($23.86) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.50 ($30.11) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €23.17 ($26.33).

Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €16.18 ($18.38) on Tuesday. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of €12.72 ($14.45) and a 1 year high of €18.13 ($20.60). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €16.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is €17.20.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

