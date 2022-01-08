Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Rogers (VTX:ROG) a CHF 420 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 420 price objective on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ROG. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 380 price objective on Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 471 price objective on Rogers in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 price objective on Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 360 price objective on Rogers in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 375 price objective on Rogers in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 383.92.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers has a one year low of CHF 214.30 and a one year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.