Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $7.50 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.78% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focuses on research and development of genomic therapies as well as develops medicines for patient with genetic diseases. The Company’s product pipeline includes SB-525, SB-FIX, SB-318, SB-913, SB-728-T and SB-728-HSPC. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences Inc., is based in Richmond, United States. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.90.

Shares of SGMO stock opened at $6.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average of $9.38. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $17.53. The company has a market capitalization of $986.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.50.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.16% and a negative return on equity of 39.90%. The company had revenue of $28.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 52,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $444,556.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 186,509 shares of company stock valued at $1,594,773 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 13.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

