Sangamo Therapeutics’ (SGMO) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Wedbush in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.71% from the company’s previous close.

SGMO has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMO remained flat at $$6.77 during midday trading on Friday. 2,153,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,889. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $17.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.22 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.50.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.96 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a negative net margin of 167.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 28,884 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $248,402.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,509 shares of company stock worth $1,594,773. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,290,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,297 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 96.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,252,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,678,000 after purchasing an additional 615,102 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 562.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 619,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after acquiring an additional 525,952 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $520,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 14.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,276,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,223,000 after acquiring an additional 422,964 shares in the last quarter. 52.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

