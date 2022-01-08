SAP (NYSE:SAP) vs. Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Financial Survey

SAP (NYSE:SAP) and Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get SAP alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SAP and Duolingo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SAP 0 4 9 0 2.69 Duolingo 0 4 5 0 2.56

SAP presently has a consensus target price of $111.00, indicating a potential downside of 19.72%. Duolingo has a consensus target price of $167.00, indicating a potential upside of 63.42%. Given Duolingo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Duolingo is more favorable than SAP.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SAP and Duolingo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAP $31.23 billion 5.44 $5.88 billion $5.78 23.92 Duolingo $161.70 million 23.68 -$15.78 million N/A N/A

SAP has higher revenue and earnings than Duolingo.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.2% of SAP shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of Duolingo shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of SAP shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SAP and Duolingo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAP 20.82% 18.37% 9.85% Duolingo -23.46% -88.94% -18.41%

Summary

SAP beats Duolingo on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SAP

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services. The Intelligent Spend Group segment comprises cloud-based collaborative business networks, subscriptions to the cloud offering, and related professional and educational services. The Qualtrics segment sells experience management cloud solutions. The company was founded by Hasso Plattner, Klaus Tschira, Claus Wellenreuther, Dietmar Hopp, and Hans-Werner Hector in 1972 and is headquartered in Walldorf, Germany.

About Duolingo

Duolingo Inc. provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc. is based in PITTSBURGH.

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.