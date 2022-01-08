Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) PT Raised to €550.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €530.00 ($602.27) to €550.00 ($625.00) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SDMHF. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Societe Generale lowered Sartorius Stedim Biotech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sartorius Stedim Biotech currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $550.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SDMHF opened at $476.00 on Tuesday. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a 1 year low of $361.05 and a 1 year high of $653.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $532.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $544.50.

About Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA provides equipment and services for the development, quality assurance, and production processes of the biopharmaceutical industry. Its integrated solutions and focus on single-use technologies are supporting biopharma companies around the world to develop and produce drugs.

