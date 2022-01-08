Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) PT Raised to €550.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €530.00 ($602.27) to €550.00 ($625.00) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SDMHF. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Societe Generale lowered Sartorius Stedim Biotech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sartorius Stedim Biotech currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $550.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SDMHF opened at $476.00 on Tuesday. Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a 1 year low of $361.05 and a 1 year high of $653.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $532.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $544.50.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA provides equipment and services for the development, quality assurance, and production processes of the biopharmaceutical industry. Its integrated solutions and focus on single-use technologies are supporting biopharma companies around the world to develop and produce drugs.

