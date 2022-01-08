Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Saul Centers from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Saul Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

BFS stock opened at $53.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.71 and its 200 day moving average is $47.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 1.11. Saul Centers has a 1-year low of $29.65 and a 1-year high of $55.44.

In other news, VP John F. Collich sold 2,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $130,556.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Page Lansdale sold 3,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $203,037.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,704 shares of company stock worth $1,183,859 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Saul Centers in the second quarter worth $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Saul Centers by 50.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Saul Centers by 93,440.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Saul Centers by 56.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

