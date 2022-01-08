Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Short Interest Update

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 909,600 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the November 30th total of 708,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 234,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 7,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $402,341.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 4,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $234,983.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCHN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 747.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,190,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,419,000 after buying an additional 1,050,492 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,589,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,028,000 after purchasing an additional 258,557 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $8,823,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 659.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 145,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,387,000 after purchasing an additional 126,581 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 198.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,119,000 after purchasing an additional 96,431 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock opened at $48.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.50. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 52 week low of $27.72 and a 52 week high of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $798.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.06 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 23.38%. The business’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 24th.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

